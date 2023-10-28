Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $399.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

