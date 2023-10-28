Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $117.95 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

