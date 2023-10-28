Forsta AP Fonden Sells 40,200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

