Forsta AP Fonden Sells 46,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
