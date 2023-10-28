Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,300 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

