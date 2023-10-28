Forsta AP Fonden Takes $7.07 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

