Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the September 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

FTTRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Forterra from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Forterra has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

