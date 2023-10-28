Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the September 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTTRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Forterra from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Forterra
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.