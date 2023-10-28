Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.