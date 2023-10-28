FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Contrast

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% iSpecimen -110.39% -59.17% -48.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 9.08 -$95.25 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $10.40 million 0.57 -$10.25 million ($1.25) -0.53

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,571.73%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

iSpecimen beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

