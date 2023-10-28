Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

