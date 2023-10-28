Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 8.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. 2,121,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,613,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000.

Frontier Group Trading Down 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

