FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 2.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter valued at about $500,000.

BATS:FJUN opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

