FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,076,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $216.07 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.