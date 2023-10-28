Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth $79,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

