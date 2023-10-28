Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Futu worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

