Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

