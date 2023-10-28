Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 578,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

