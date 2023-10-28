Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.