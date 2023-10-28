Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.49-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.50. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

