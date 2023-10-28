Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.49-10.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.13.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after buying an additional 412,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,725,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

