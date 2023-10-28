Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 480,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 141,747 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

