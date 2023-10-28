Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 331,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,510. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

