Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

