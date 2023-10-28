Gouws Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

PKG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,921. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $117.95 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,483 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

