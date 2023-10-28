Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 4.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 11,921,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

