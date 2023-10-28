Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.56. 3,229,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,161. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

