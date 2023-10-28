Gouws Capital LLC Buys 3,259 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,483. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

