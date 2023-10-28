Gouws Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 5.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,919. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

