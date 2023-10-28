Gouws Capital LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. 5,638,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

