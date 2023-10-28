Gouws Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 3,812,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.