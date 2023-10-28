Gouws Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gouws Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

