Gouws Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.