Gouws Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 2.1 %

AGCO traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 644,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,161. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

