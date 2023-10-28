Gouws Capital LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.03. 2,407,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

