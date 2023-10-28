Gouws Capital LLC Sells 430 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 4.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $261.91. 3,783,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.61 and a 200-day moving average of $284.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

