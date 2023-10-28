Gouws Capital LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $92,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 810,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

