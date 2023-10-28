Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.97

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 209835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

