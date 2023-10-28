Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AJX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -42.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

