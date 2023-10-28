Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 478,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBX

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.