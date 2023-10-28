Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading 4% Higher

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 13,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 28,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.
Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $765,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwich LifeSciences
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.