Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Update

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Groove Botanicals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRVE opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Groove Botanicals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

