Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

(Get Free Report)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.