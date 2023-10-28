Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 238,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
