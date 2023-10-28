Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 238,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

