Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.26. Guild shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Guild Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $652.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.86 million. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Guild by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.9% during the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.