Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, reports. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.
Hanover Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22.
Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.
Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile
Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Bancorp
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.