Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, reports. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

