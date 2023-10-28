Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $2.35 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average is $234.89.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.