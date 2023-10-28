Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 132.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.