Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $13.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HARP

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.