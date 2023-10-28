Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Hartford Sustainable Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HSUN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

About Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

