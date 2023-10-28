HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.64

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 402249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,443,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,558 shares of company stock worth $7,975,640. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,700,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

